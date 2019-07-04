Church hosting sensory arts and crafts exhibition in Helpringham highlighting illness and disability

St Andrew’s Church in Helpringham is hosting an exhibition of arts and crafts, particularly by artists working with fibres and textiles such as wool.

The event runs from today (Thursday) until Sunday and will feature an array of fibre work by Moira West.

It is a sensory exhibition highlighting illness and disability.

On Saturday there will be demonstrations at 11am and 1pm by Karen Lane. Then on Sunday visitors are encouraged to join in a ‘slow stitch’ event between 1-3pm.

There will be further demnstrations, refreshments, a raffle and stalls around the church during the four days and even rare breed sheep to meet.

It is open 10am-4pm Thursday to Saturday and 12-4pm on Sunday.

For more information call 07393 553091.