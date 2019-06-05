Concert of romantic Russian music on authentic 19th century guitar by Marten Falk in Sleaford

The SOLO Classical Guitar Ensemble of South Lincolnshire are hosting and sponsoring another exciting concert in Sleaford tomorrow (Thursday).

Marten Falk will be performing neglected masterpieces from the romantic Russian 19th century repertoire for the Russian seven string guitar, tuned in thirds.

This large repertoire, consisting of several thousand pieces, is described to be of a fantastic quality, but most of it has not been performed for 150 years.

Marten will be playing on an original guitar built in Russia in the 1860s.

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start at the New Life Conference Centre, Mareham Lane, Sleaford. (Free parking on site).

Admission is by ticket only priced £10 from Earl Marsh on 01205 355656 or email: earlsmarsh@aol.com