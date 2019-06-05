D-Day concert at International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln this weekend

A weekend of commemoration of D-Day, in the event’s 75th anniversary year, will see two major outdoor concerts at the International Bomber Command Centre near Lincoln.

This Saturday sees the Stars of the 40’s with a wide range of tributes to Vera Lynn, George Formby, Gracie Fields, G.I. Frank Sinatra, Flanagan & Allen.

The D-Day darlings. EMN-190506-173645001

Sketches from It Ain’t Half Hot and Dad’s Army will amuse and entertain.

Sunday features the D-Day Darlings, Waddington Military Wives Choir and popular classical trio Blake, forming part of their 2019 UK tour.

This is an outdoor concert so warm clothing and blankets are recommended. There will be food and drink available or you are welcome to bring a picnic.

Both events runs from 7pm - 10pm (the site opens at 5.30pm each evening).

Tribute to Vera Lynn. EMN-190506-173703001

Several of the D Day Darlings stars have very personal connections with Bomber Command and Lincolnshire.

Katie’s step grandfather, Clifford Storr, was a Navigator in Lancasters and completed two tours of duty and survived two crash landings.

For Clifford, these songs mean the world after his wartime experiences. “I didn’t expect to survive,” he says. “The odds against coming through were stacked against me. I’ve no regrets, but lots of sadness that so many of my friends never made it.

“Of the more than 55,000 aircrew who were killed there was potentially a Prime Minister who never was. These were all very young men who volunteered to put their lives on the line.” He tells the girls: “You are keeping the British spirit alive.”

Waddington Military Wives Choir. EMN-190506-173608001

Louise’s grandfather, Michael David Thomas, served in 576 Sqn as a Pilot flying from Elsham Wolds

Emily’s grandfather was Flt Lt Alfred Smith DFC who served with 101 Sqn out of Ludford Magna. He was awarded the DFC on 23rd March 1945 flying in NG139 with Pilot F/O K Hanney. After the War, Alfred became the President of the RAF 101 Squadron Association.

Ollie from Blake has a direct connection to D-Day – his grandfather Brigadier David Baines, was a gunner in the Royal Artillery who landed on Gold Beach, aged 21. He served as Command Post Officer. Gunner casualties numbered in their thousands. Later he went onto be a passionate ambassador for the Normandy Veterans Association, serving as President for a number of years. He sadly passed away in March 2018.

Tickets and parking must be booked on the International Bomber Command Centre ticket website visit: https://internationalbcc.co.uk/

The Saturday show is £25 per person; Sunday is £35 per person; VIP tickets, including private tour of the Memorial and Gardens, prosecco and canape reception in the first floor suite with the stars of the show and Second World War veterans, and VIP seating near to the stage are £75 per person.