Lincolnshire ceilidh band Higgledy Piggledy will entertain crowds at The Legion, in Sleaford, later this month.

The band will appear at the Southgate venue on Saturday, September 28, from 7.30pm.

There will be a raffle on the night, and food will be available until 9.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £7.50, are available from The Legion; Steve Scarfe Hair Design, in Sleaford; Tom Lane on 01400 272824; Dave and Wendy on 01529 413574; Mimi on 07568 352182 or Tony on 01476 567477.