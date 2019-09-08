Fame awaits at studio for the stars

A Sleaford musician has come up with a rare, one-stop shop to promote artistes and amateurs through creative media.

But Phil Lovell, who also works as an assistant occupantional therapist, says it is not just a business, but also offering a helping hand to those who may find it harder to step into the limelight.

Drummer Phil opened Street Star Studio Live in a unit on Sleaford Enterprise Park over the summer having stumbled across the only other such studio of its kind in Stockport while looking to create promotional material for his band, The Commitment Brothers.

He said: “We went there and had a package of video, audio recording, photoshoot and had pop up banners and posters made - everything to professionally promote an artiste or band. We went from a pub band to touring theatres. I fell in love with the idea and went into business with them.”

Although Phil, 51, runs the franchise, he has brought in a number of local freelance experts in photography, audio-visual, hair, make-up and print design to offer the full package for clients and is already busy recording music videos and going on location to shoot a promotional video for a security firm.

He also opened his doors to Rainbow Stars support group for families of autistic children as a summer hub where they have done workshops.

Phil said: “Therapy for youngsters is really important to me. I am also applying for an innovation fund to host drum circles and therapeutic groups.”

He says drumming is an excellent means of relieving stress and anxiety and he is a mentor for a group overcoming the stigma of alcohol and drug dependency.

Singing and drumming tutor Chelsea Bamford also runs lessons at his facilities, which he has kitted out the originally bare lock-up with cool and quirky decor, a VIP lounge area, full stage set up, lighting, dressing, hair and make-up rooms, DJ decks and recording studio, complete with backdrops for interviews on camera. Phil said everyone has been bowled over when they walk through his doors.

He is due to record Chelsea’s Take Note Choir and work with a local band on a promotional package and he suggests local schools may find the facilities useful.

Phil said: “There is such a big music scene here, but it is not just about making money, it is about fulfilling passions and dreams.

“We had one very shy girl who only sang in her bedroom, but we had her on stage, singing and filming.”