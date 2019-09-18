Marquis of Bristol set to take first drink from Sleaford’s renovated water fountain

The completed project to restore the Bristol water fountain in Sleaford Market Place to working order is to be officially unveiled at noon on October 4 by the 8th Marquis of Bristol, Frederick Hervey.

Sleaford Civic Trust has led the £40,432 project with support from North Kesteven District Council, the Town Council, the Dulverton Trust and £34,000 from the Heritage Lottery fund.

Town crier John Griffiths will lead the party to the fountain where the Marquis will be first to drink.

The project also promotes reusable drinking bottles.

The fountain was originally built by the townspeople in memory of a former Marquis of Bristol, a notable land owner and benefactor in the area.