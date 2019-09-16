Outdoor film show enjoyed at ‘the rec’

A night of sixties nostalgia under the stars with an eighties heartthrob thrown in for good measure was enjoyed by a modest audience at Sleaford’s Boston Road Recreation Ground.

The open air cinema event screening of Dirty dancing was hosted by Sleaford Town Council in an effort to bring more attractions and social events to the town having experimented with the concept last year.

A modest audience enjoyed the music and drama of Dirty Dancing on friday night on Boston Road Recreation Ground. EMN-190909-194222001

An audience of around fifty sang and dancing along to the hit movie starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Gray with various food and drink outlets laid on to keep them entertained too.

There were even several members of the audience who confessed to having never seen the iconic film, such as mother and daughter Jayne and Jade Rose.

Tickets had been sold in advance and on the night and those that attended were determined to enjoy themselves regardless, such as mums from the Rainbow Stars support group for families of autistic children.

Clerk to the council Kevin Martin said: “ I understand from the Cinema Company, Aurora Security and indeed people who attended said it was a great night with lots of dancing going on both on screen and in field.

On a rare night out at the 'flicks' - mums from Rainbow Stars support group for families of autistic children. EMN-190909-194206001

“I will be reporting back to the Culture, Events and Markets Panel once I have the information to hand.

“Last year we screened The Greatest Showman which appealed across the age ranges and was a sell-out. This year we were hoping to show Bohemian Rhapsody, but another organisation had booked it hence the choice of Dirty Dancing which is a 15 certificate.

“Whatever the final income and expenditure figures, the Council had set aside the surplus from 2018 to be used to support future year events so there will be no financial impact on the council tax payers.”

A showing of the new version of Mary Poppins had been cancelled due to low advance ticket sales last month.

Mother and daughter Jayne and Jade Rose (left) had never seen Dirty Dancing before when they came to the open air cinema show with Angela Davies, Dawn Johnson and Lyne Soper. EMN-190909-194143001