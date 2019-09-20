Show honours legendary duo

Tributes will be paid to music legends Simon and Garfunkel in a show coming to Sleaford Playhouse next week.

The Sounds of Simon present From The Sounds of Silence to the Rhythm of the Saints next Friday, September 27.

Now in its 12th year of touring, The Sounds of Simon has delighted theatre audiences up and down the UK.

In all, the two- hour show covers all the hits released by Art Garfunkel and Paul Simon over the course of a 30 year period.

Ben Bowden and Adam Ellis recreate hits from Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel including Bridge Over Troubled Waters, The Sound of Silence and Mrs Robinson.

Of the show, Adam said: “It’s great to take a songwriter as brilliant as Paul Simon and then track his development over 30 years.

“The evening will show how a songwriter practises and develops his craft.”

The show in Sleaford is a welcome return for The Sounds of Simon.

Ben added: “It’s great to come back to old friends.

“We sold out the theatre in 2014 and 2016 so we’re really looking forward to coming back.”

Tickets, priced at £12.50, are available from the box office on 0333 666 3366 or via the website: www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk