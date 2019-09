Aspects of Sleaford’s Industrial Past is the title of a lecture to be delivered in Sleaford this week.

The education talk will be given by Christopher Page at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 19, at St Denys’ Parish Centre, Sleaford.

This is the latest in a series of lectures organised by the Sleaford History Group.

The St Denys’ Parish Centre is located just off the Market Place, Sleaford. All are welcome.

Refreshments are available.