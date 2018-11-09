Free festive activities for kids at Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair

The Lincolnshire Showground is bringing back its popular Santa’s Workshop to the annual Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair on December 1 and 2, offering free festive-themed activities for children, all under one roof.

With 150 exhibitor stands and more than 8,000 people expected to attend this year, young visitors will be able to get hands on with Christmas craft making, exciting storytelling and seasonal baking.

According to organisers of the event, the average British household will spend £821.25 on Christmas festivities, including gifts, food, drink, decorations in the run up to the big day.

Jayne Southall, CEO of the Lincolnshire Showground said: “Entertaining the little ones over the festive period can often leave families feeling light on cash which is why the Lincolnshire Food andf Gift Fair is offering a fun free day out for children under 16, when attending with a full paying adult.

“The popular Santa’s Workshop area, which returns to the fair for the third year running, will provide hours of free entertainment for little ones, whilst adult visitors can sample the county’s finest foods, explore the unique handmade gifts on offer and relax with a drink or two.”

Local business The Little Pottery Studio – a paint your own pottery studio and ceramic and potter’s wheel workshop based in The Lawn, Lincoln – will be among the exhibitors and will be giving children the chance to get artistic and have a go at painting their own festive ceramic shapes.

Jemma Stimpson, owner of The Little Pottery Studio said: “We are really excited to be exhibiting at the Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair for the first time and even more excited to watch children try their hands at pottery painting, get stuck in and have some fun. Children will be able to paint and glaze Christmas themed ceramics in our Elf Workshop, decorate their handmade creations with glitter and jewels and then take them home on the same day, ready to hang on the Christmas tree!

“We’re really looking forward to showing off what we do, whilst helping children with their designs and also explain the process to parents - hopefully people will come back and have another go at our new studio at The Lawn.”

Young visitors will also have the chance to get creative with gingerbread decorating with Lincoln-based company Ticklebelly Lane Bakery, make willow star wands with Lincolnshire Willow, as well as sitting down to enjoy an extract of the New Theatre Royal’s Christmas pantomime from the stars of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Jayne added: “A host of new and returning exhibitors will fill the showground with a variety of stalls and entertainment to suit all ages and tastes. There will also be ale and cocktail tasting and cookery demonstrations from Lincolnshire chefs and producers, offering Christmas cooking inspiration and handy top tips for the kitchen.

“With under 16s going free and free parking all day, we hope the fair provides visitors with a stress-free Christmas shopping experience that everyone can enjoy. The two-day event is one of the biggest food festivals in the county and we are expecting this year’s fair to be even bigger and better than ever.”

The Lincolnshire Food and Gift Fair is open from 9am to 4pm on December 1 and 2 and visitors will have access to free parking. Tickets for the fair can be bought online or over the phone at £5 each (plus postage) in advance, and are £6 on the gate. Under 16s go free when accompanied by an adult.

Visit www.lincolnshireshowground.co.uk or call 01522 522900 for further details.