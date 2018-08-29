Free vintage bus rides on offer

Take a bus trip down Memory Lane in Sleaford this weekend, courtesy of the Lincolnshire Vintage Vehicle Society.

The group is offering free local bus rides on a selection of its former Lincolnshire Road Car buses from 10am to 3pm on Saturday, September 1.

The vehicles will be based at Sleaford Railway Station.

Passengers will be picked up and set down at the station, except on the 1pm journey to Ruskington which will also pick up at the North Kesteven District Council offices for those attending the Sleaford Classic Car and Motorcycle Show taking place in the authority’s car park in Eastgate from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Bus workers past and present and their families are most welcome and are invited to bring along any old photographs, memorabilia, and memories of the ‘Lincolnshire’ buses or other local operators.

The soceity gives its thanks to North Kesteven District Council for its assistance in staging this event.

For more information about the event or the society visit www.lvvs.org.uk