A charity model makers show is set to be held near Sleaford next weekend.

The event, in aid of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, will take place at Ruskington Village Hall on Sunday, November 18.

From 10am to 4pm, visitors are invited to browse a display of models and modellers.

The event has been organised by the Sleaford and District Model Railway Club.

Entry is priced at £3 for adults, £1.50 for children, £6 for a family of four and free for under fives.