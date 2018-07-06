Heckington Singers and Swineshead Silver Band to perform in Heckington

Two Lincolnshire-based musical groups are set to join forces for an evening of entertainment near Sleaford this weekend.

Heckington Singers and the Swineshead Silver Band present their Summer Concert at St Andrew’s Church, in Heckington, on Saturday, July 7.

Founded in 2012, Heckington Singers is a community choir made up of about 60 members.

Swineshead Silver Band started out in 1886, and are still thriving today.

Conducting on the evening will be John Lyon, who also leads Heckington Church Band and St Andrew’s Singers.

A spokesman for the concert said: “Heckington Singers present music as diverse as Some Enchanted Evening from South Pacific, to Pinball Wizard and a tribute to Queen.

“Together with the outstanding Swineshead Silver Band it promises to be yet another great concert that the people of Heckington have come to expect.”

Music is from 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £8 for adults and free for accompanied under 16s, are available on the night or from Marianne on 01529 462839.

• To find out more, search for Heckington Singers or Swineshead Silver Band on Facebook.