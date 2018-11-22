Make Christmas historic at Lincoln Castle with Victorian light show

A spectacular Victorian-inspired light show will form the centrepiece of a new Christmas experience at Lincoln Castle this December.

Complemented by stalls offering unique arts, crafts, gifts and locally-sourced food and drink, including a cosy tipi bar, the Lincoln Castle Christmas Emporium will run from December 15 to 22.

Castle manager Kimberley Vickers said: “What better place to celebrate the magic of Christmas with your family and friends than historic Lincoln Castle?

“The breath-taking light show will be repeated throughout the evening, and Santa himself will be here and is looking forward to hearing your Christmas wishes.

“You can also enjoy the spectacular evening views from our Medieval Wall Walk, along with great food and drink and Christmas cheer.

“It’s the perfect festive treat for all the family. Don’t miss out!”

Tickets for the Christmas Emporium cost £7.50 for adults, £6.50 for conc and £5 for children, with family tickets available. Annual pass holders can get in free.

To book, visit www.lincoln castle.com