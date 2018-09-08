Mosaic bench project to be unveiled at riverside site

A completed project to move a mosaic bench to a new riverside location in Sleaford is due to be unveiled this weekend.

A group of local mosaic artists supported by artsNK, the Co-operative Group Community Fund and Sleaford Town Council have been involved in the creation of this functional sculpture and public art work sited on Eastgate Green behind the National Centre for Craft and Design.

The four-year bench project had originally been planned for The Nettles arts area further down river, but it was vandalised two years ago before completion and so a safer position was sought.

The Town Council agreed to the bench being relocated to Eastgate Green and provided funding to prepare the area.

The bench is for everyone to use and enjoy with mosaic designs reflecting surrounding wildlife. It is shaped like a sycamore key.

As part of the celebrations on Sunday starting at 1.30pm until 3pm, there will be an official handing over of the mosaic bench to the Town Council represented by the Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Grenville Jackson. There will be entertainment by Kesteven Morris Dancers, and activities for young and old with a Make a Mini Mosaic activity and I-Spy Mosaic Bench Quiz.

People are encouraged to bring a picnic and toast the occasion.

Ladey Adey, chairman of MosArt said: “Mosaics are a passion for us and this new artwork can be of practical use. It also builds up the collection of public mosaics around the town.”