Two Sleaford area musical groups are joining forces for a fundraising evening for a local church.

Sleaford Choral Society and Cranwell Military Wives Choir will perform at St Andrew’s Church, in Folkingham.

It will be held on Friday, September 28, from 7.30pm and money raised will go to St Andrew’s Church.

Tickets, priced at £8, are available from 01529 497700 or eric-eve@hotmail.co.uk or on the door.

Drinks and snacks will be provided on the night.