REVIEW: ‘Goosebumps’ at choral event film maker and musician reviews Sleaford concert

I was asked to come and photograph Sleaford Choral Society’s Christmas concert at St Denys’.

On my arrival, I was asked if I could photograph the event from the bell tower, how magical.

I was worried that I would miss the music through concentrating on the camera, but actually I kept forgetting to take pictures because I was enjoying the music.

Rowland Lee ran the show with his ambitious arrangements and precise conducting, with special guest appearance on trumpet, and as emcee, Peter Freeman kept things flowing.

It was special to see pupils at the William Alvey School performing a few numbers, including Once in Royal David’s City.

Anna Ringrose, choir leader extraordinaire, managed to squeeze some amazing harmonies out of those kids too.

The evening was a festive mixture of pieces; The Twelve Days of Christmas lasted for nearly a hundred years and yet managed to keep us captivated.

Oh Holy Night was another favourite moment for us – heavenly, dreamlike harmonies which gave us goosebumps.

The Sleaford Choral Society most certainly put us in the mood for a very merry Christmas.