A country trio is set to delight audiences at Leadenham Village Hall, in Main Road, tonight (Friday).

Root’n Toot’n - a hillbilly country trio with a rockabilly twist - will perform on Friday, October 12.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £8, are available from Leadenham Post Office on 01400 272155.

You can also purchase tickets on the night, priced at £10.

Drinks and food will also be available.

For more information, call 07904 593584.