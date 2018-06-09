Scopwick venue for concert guitarist Richard Durrant

Concert guitarist and composer Richard Durrant is set to perform at a venue near Sleaford as part of his 10-date tour with a twist.

Richard will be at Scopwick Village Hall next Firday, June 15, with music from 7.30pm.

He is coming to Scopwick as part of his Stringhenge album launch.

The tour will be unique in that Richard will cycle between each concert on his three week, 1,000 mile music adventure.

Scopwick audiences will be entertained with British folk music, classics from Richard Durrant and music by JS Bach.

Richard cites the British landscape as his main inspiration for this tour, and his accompanying album Stringhenge.

He said: “I’m lucky to be playing what I believe to be the world’s most beautiful concert guitar.

“It was made from 5,000 year old English Oak by the Lincolnshire Luthier Gary Southwell and the instrument feels like a sacred object.

“You will also hear my four string tenor guitar (the Uffington Tenor by Ian Chisholm) and a ukulele set aside purely for the music of JS Bach”.

Tickets, priced at £15, are available from 07818 599685.

A light supper is included in the ticket price.

For more information, visit www.richarddurant.com