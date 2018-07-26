Open day event in Riverside

Traders in a Sleaford precinct are looking to attract interest and raise awareness among shoppers about their businesses at an open day.

Jimmy Baker’s Barbers of Sleaford are organising the event in the Riverside Precinct in town on Saturday August 4.

There will be music on the busking stage behind the barber shop which overlooks the precinct, from noon until 5pm and an after show party at Sleaford Solo Club at 7pm.

Ryan Watson and Dan Hibbert will be arranging music for the evening with their regular Open Mic event - everyone welcome. Special guest is Sleaford musician, Gaz Dixon.

Entertainment on the day will include The Band From County Hell at noon, 1pm The Doghouse Rockets, 2pm Type 40, 3pm Green Lights (Martin Trimble and Johnny Fox), 4pm Keith Luckey and 4.30pm Jimmy Baker’s Boat Club Band. In between sets DJ’s Neil Terry and Martin Collin will keep the beat going.

Sleaford Precinct Vets will do dog walking and hairdressers, Envvy will be joining in and providing some extra deck chairs.

This community event is free but there will be a collection for The British Red Cross Fire Support Service.

A spokesman for Jimmy Baker’s said: “We hope to bring some attention to the precinct area which is in need of more business tenants. We understand from its landlords, Lincolnshire Co-op (there is plenty of interest so we hope things can progress quickly. It is a great area for business.”