Programme of events at Sleaford gallery linked to circus exhibition

Discover more about acrobatics and aerial hoop work at the National Centre for Craft and Design (NCCD), in Sleaford, this summer.

CIRCUS: Performers, Politics and Pop Culture will be at the NCCD until July 8.

Free drop-in aerial workshops will be held on May 19; May 26; June 9; June 16; June 23 (11am-noon). Workshops will also be held on May 31 (11am-12.30pm, 1.30pm-3pm).

Aerial performer Rio Willett will be rehearsing on May 21; June 5; June 18; June 19; June 25; July 2. Rio will also be holding an aerial intro hoop workshop (6pm-8.30pm) on May 21 (£25).

Claire Crook will be rehearsing on June 2; June 5; June 28; June 29; June 30. Claire will also be holding an aerial intro rope workshop (1.30pm-4pm) on June 3 (£25).

On June 23, Becky Truman will hold a life casting (11am-1pm). and circus masks workshop (2pm-4pm) - (£20 for adults each, or £16 for under 16s).

Other events include a free circus acrobats drop-in craft workshop (10am-2pm) on May 29, a circus life drawing class (10am to 3pm) on June 2, (£30) and a circus typography print workshop (11am-3pm) on June 30, (£40).

A grand finale will take place on July 6 from 7pm to 8.30pm (£7 adults, £5 for under 16s).