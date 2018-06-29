Rare open gardens event at Sleaford area country house

There will be an open gardens event at the stately Aswarby Park, near Sleaford on Sunday (July 1).

This is a rare opportunity to go along and stroll through this historical garden and local country house landscape setting, dating from the early 1800s.

Highlights include a rose pergola walk, ancient vines in the glasshouse and majestic giant sequoia (redwoods).

The gardens at the country house in Aswarby, just off the A15 south of Sleaford, will be open from 10am until 2pm. Admission is £4, children free (including a children’s treasure hunt).

All proceeds will go to the parish church funds.