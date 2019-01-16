Save the date for Sleaford Valentine’s Craft Market

Preparations are underway by Sleaford Town Council for an exciting Valentine’s Craft Market that will be held on Saturday, February 2.

The new event will take place in the town hall from 10am to 3pm. It features craft and gifts stalls, thrilling entertainment, a Valentine’s Selfie Sofa with props, children’s drawing, owls from Lincoln Owl Rescue, the Winchelsea School Choir and Morris dancers.

The Event Box (www.event-box.co.uk) will have their converted horsebox outside, together with a seating area, and will be selling prosecco and cocktails, plus tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

Inside pitches are available for only £10 each with appropriate liability insurance required (a 6ft x 2ft table and chairs will be provided). Bookings must be made in advance to avoid disappointment.

For further information or to book a pitch, contact the Sleaford Town Council office on 01529 303456, email enquiries@sleaford.gov.uk or message Sleaford Town Council on their Facebook page.

Love will most definitely be in the air!