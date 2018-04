The Sleaford Area Group of Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust is preparing for a talk next week.

Robert Oakes will give a talk, Columbia - the world’s birdiest country, at The Winchelsea Centre, in Ruskington, on Monday, April 23.

Parking is available in the Co-Op next door to the venue.

Entry is priced at a £2 donation to Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust.

Non-members are welcome. For more, search for Sleaford Lincs Wildlife Trust on Facebook.