SNEAK PREVIEW VIDEO: Still time to get your tickets to Sleaford’s own pantomime - Sleeping Beauty!

Magic, mayhem, music and laughter are filling Sleaford Playhouse with Sleaford Little Theatre’s rendition of the classic panto Sleeping Beauty

The shows are running for two weeks and you can still catch performances from Wednesday, December 13 to Saturday, December 16.

The story follows Princess Aurora, who is visited by four good fairies at her Christening.

Evil fairy Carabosse is jealous that she was not invited, so curses the infant.

She declares that before the sun sets on Aurora’s 18th birthday, the princess will prick her finger on the spindle of a spinning wheel and die.

With help from a good fairy the curse is reversed, as instead the princess will fall into a deep sleep for 100 years until she is awakened by a kiss from a prince.

The play has been written by Ben Crocker and directed by Jane Guest and is billed as a show for all the family to enjoy with spectacular special effects from this very professional group of amateur theatricals who have already been receiving favourable reviews from the first few nights of performances.

Shows start at 7.30pm, with a 2pm matinee performance on Saturday as well.

Tickets, priced between £8 and £10, are available from www.sleafordplayhouse.co.uk, from the box office on 0333 666 3366 or from Animal Magic, in Westgate, Sleaford.