Stories collide in pantomime

Two classic tales combine in the latest production from a Heckington based dramatic society.

Heckington Players present Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood at Heckington Village Hall.

It follows Hansel and Gretel, a brother and sister who are entrusted into the care of their distant relative, the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The Sheriff arranges for Hansel and Gretel to be taken into the deepest darkest woods and be left to the woods.

A spokesman from Heckington Players said: “Will Hansel and Gretel be found or will they fall foul to the Gingerbread Cottage? Will the evil Sheriff of Nottingham get his way? Will Robin Hood finally marry the love of his life?

“All these questions and more will be answered along with plenty of laughs, shouts, boos and sing-alongs. It is a show not to be missed.”

Shows are on Friday, January 19, at 7:30 pm, Saturday, January 20, at 2pm and 7.30pm, Sunday, January 21, at 2pm and 7.30pm, Thursday, January 25, at 7.30pm, Friday, January 26, at 7.30pm and Saturday, January 27, at 2pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced at £9 for adults and £5 for children, are available from www.heckingtonplayers.co.uk, or from 0333 666 3366.