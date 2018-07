The Heydour Parish Summer Fete returns this Sunday, July 22.

It will be held on the Millennium Green and Village Hall in Aisby from 2pm.

Classes in the dog show will include cutest puppy and golden oldie.

The Heydour Hill Climb will see cyclists ride around the clock from Goose Barn to the village hall car park.

There will be three sessions during the afternoon and unlimited entries at £1 each.

Weather permitting, there could also be a flypast from Hawker Hurricane.