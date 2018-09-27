Take journey from field to fork at windmill weekend

There is a great chance to discover more about the story of our food at Heckington Windmill’s Field to Fork weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The story of traditional technology, real food and live entertainment begins with a Victorian steam threshing demonstration showing how local grain is made ready to use. Follow the trail through the unique 8-sail windmill where it is turned into flour, then into the bakehouse where free tasters will be available, handmade on site.

Or you can follow the “malt trail” into the Eight Sail Brewery. Its award winning range of artisan beers are brewed on site including the unique “Rolling Stone” brewed with malt stoneground by the windmill.

Finally head into the Miller’s House tea rooms for delicious home-made food. There will be live music and a range of stalls.

Windmill Trust chairman Charles Pinchbeck commented: “As a community charity we’re keen to help people learn about their heritage and their food.”

The event is open 12noon-4pm, with the tea room open from 11am. Admission on site is free. Entry to the mill is £5 adults and £3 for 5-18 years. Under 5’s free.