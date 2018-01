Audiences can view a film adaption of a true story with a screening coming to North Hykeham.

On Thursday, January 18, the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in Moor Lane, will be showing Lion at 7.30pm.

Watch as Saroo Brierley who, after becoming separated as a child from his mother and brother on the railways of India, is adopted by an Australian family.

Twenty-five years later, Brierley attempts to seek out his lost family in India

Buy tickets, priced at £3 or £10 for a family of four, from 01522 883311.