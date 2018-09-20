Heads down for Wellingore quiz

A dramatic group which is celebrating its 10th anniversary is looking forward to its annual fundraiser in Wellingore this weekend.

A variety quiz show will be held at Wellingore Memorial Hall this Saturday, September 22 from 7pm.

Hosting will be Barry Wood, Neil Bristow and Josh Horn - members of The New Cliffside Players.

The New Cliffside Players was set up in 2008 by Navenby resident Stacey Carr, who is currently the group director.

The group put on two shows a year which come at a considerable cost when factoring in costumes, sets and the cost of hiring the venue so the variety quiz night on Saturday will act as an annual fundraiser

A spokesman from The New Cliffside Players said: “This quiz is like no other you will have attended before! It’s a night of comedy, ridiculous stunts and fun.”

Quiz entry is priced at £6 and includes a light supper - vegetarian options are available if requested.

There will also be a cake tombola, raffle, and stand-up bingo.

Tickets can be reserved by visiting www.facebook.com/events/2183175188422628 and writing on the event wall.

To find out more, search for The New Cliffside Players on Facebook.