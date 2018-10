The latest New Tricks music sessions for seniors will take place on Monday, October 22.

The session will take place at the Terry O’Toole Theatre, in Moor Lane, North Hykeham, from 6pm to 8pm.

New Tricks is soundLincs’ older adults music service for Lincolnshire, and gets funding support from Arts Council England.

Your first session is free to attend.

• To find out more about New Tricks, call 01522 510073 or email info@soundlincs.org