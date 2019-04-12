Spitfire inspires one-man show

An award-winning actor and writer is bringing his one-man show to Billinghay this weekend.

Nicholas Collett Productions presents Spitfire Solo at Billinghay Village Hall on Sunday, April 14, at 2pm, as part of the Lincolnshire Rural Touring Scheme.

The show has been seen on tour all over the UK as well as international appearances in the USA and Australia.

During an appearance in Adelaide, Nicholas was able to step into the cockpit of a real Spitfire at the South Australian Air Museum.

Spitfire Solo follows 81-year-old Peter Walker, an ex-Battle of Britain pilot.

From the comfort of the Silver Birches Retirement Home, Peter must once again find the resilience, determination and strength to do what must be done.

Blending theatre, music and film, Nicholas Collett plays a multitude of characters and recreates the Battle of Britain - onstage!

Nicholas said: “I’m delighted to be bringing the show to Billinghay.

“Lincolnshire has a massive aviation history,particularly with the bomber – and of course there is a collection of Spitfires at the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Visitor Centre at RAF Coningsby.”

Spitfire Solo, which is written and performed by Nicholas, was co-devised and directed by Gavin Robertson.

Tickets are priced at £12 standard, and £10.50 for seniors.

To book, call 07956 860062 or email marketingofbcg@gmail.com