Still time to see Snow White in Lincoln

There is still time to enjoy a fun-filled pantomime experience at Lincoln’s New Theatre Royal this festive season.

The angelic Snow White and her lovable dwarfs battle against the Wicked Queen in a rip-roaring, high energy and beautifully crafted production of this firm family favourite.

TV and West End star Amelia Lily is playing the Unicorn Fairy and Prank Patrol presenter Barney Harwood plays the heartthrob Huntsman.

Back by popular demand is Christopher Johnson - CBBC’s Yonko - playing Muddles.

While ‘Comedian of the Year’ Joey Howard is making his NTR debut appearance as Nurse Flossy.

Snow White is played by Sophie Gaudie.

Natalie Hayes-Cowley said: “We have handpicked the cast and believe we have the makings of another brilliant Pantomime for all the family.

Shows are on Wednesday, January 2 (2pm signed performance and 6pm), Friday, January 4 (11am and 7pm), Saturday, January 5 (10am, 2pm and 6pm), and Sunday, January 6 (finale at 3pm).

To book tickets, call the theatre box office on 01522 519999 or visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk