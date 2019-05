Artists of Navenby are holding their annual exhibition and sale of paintings this weekend.

The exhibition and sale will be held at Saint Peter’s Church, in Navenby, on Saturday, May 18, and Sunday, May 19 (11am-4pm).

Art lovers can enjoy the work on display and there will also be a tombola and refreshments.

Proceeds from the weekend will go towards roof repairs to the historic church after lead has recently been stolen from the two aisle roofs.