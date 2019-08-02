Meet Lincolnshire Longwool sheep at Dogdyke pumping station open day

Dogdyke Pumping Station will open its doors to the public once again this Sunday, August 4.

The site will be open from noon to 4.30pm, when an added attraction will be a visit from Janice Nickolls with her wonderful Lincolnshire Longwool sheep.

Janice and her friend will also be giving a demonstration of wool spinning and answering questions about this famous local breed.

The unique 1856 Bradley and Craven beam engine will be in steam and the Lincoln built Ruston and Hornsby 7XHR diesel, installed in 1940, will be running.

Set in lovely grounds by the River Witham, there will be interest for all the family and admission is free.

In the cottage, the refreshment room will be serving home-made cakes, made with flour from Maud Foster windmill in Boston.

The engines are found east of Tattershall Bridge on the A153 Sleaford to Horncastle road, with an access road through Bridge Farm.

Visit www.dogdyke.com to find out more, or call Chris Page, Publicity Officer on 01522 683755