Milling day at Cogglesford Watermill

Cogglesford Watermill will open its doors this weekend for its next milling day on Sunday, September 8.

Cogglesford Watermill is thought to be the only Sheriff’s watermill still in operation in England and is a rare survivor from a river that once boasted some 18 watermills at the time of the Domesday Book.

It belongs to a group of mills considered to be most valuable from Lincolnshire, and amongst the most important in the country.

The mill has been producing flour since the early 18th century and has been beautifully preserved by North Kesteven District Council, giving a real insight into milling in days gone by.

Visitors can see the mill in operation during special milling days, which take place on the second Sunday of the month.

The millers will be busy on Sunday, grinding the grain and producing wholemeal flour using organic wheat.

Whilst you’re there you can learn about the history of the mill and its millers, try your hand at grinding grain, explore the mill and even buy a bag of flour from the shop.

Visitors will also be able to taste some freshly baked goods made using Cogglesford flour.

The milling will take place between 11am and 4pm.