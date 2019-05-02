Photo gallery: Sleaford St George's Day Market overcomes wind and rain

Sleaford’s St George’s Day market event went well despite the wet and windy weather, say organisers.

One or two scheduled traders had to cancel for Saturday’s event at Sleaford Town Hall along with some of the outdoor entertainment such as the climbing wall and birds of prey, but the Town Hall was able to accommodate those that did turn up.

The Winchelsea Collaborative Choir sang and the children who won the colouring competition were presented with their prizes by the Mayor Grenville Jackson. There was also a charity bike pedal to raise money for Help for Heroes.

Traders enjoyed themselves and still reported good takings.

A spokesman said: “We are looking forward to our next events which are the Town Crier Competition and Special Market on Saturday June 8 in the Market Place and the 1940s Day on Saturday June 22 in the Town Hall and Navigation Yard.

We will also be participating in the ‘Love Your Local Market’ event May 17 to 31, where we will be encouraging traders to try out the market with our ‘buy one date, get one free’, which only works out at £3.50 per date.”



The Kilburns performing at Sleaford St George's Day Market.

Hannah Speight 15 and Abbey Doncaster 15 with their Tombola, raising money for expedition to Mongolia.

Barbara Daughtrey and Laura Daughtrey of A Little Luxury Ltd.

Town Crier John Griffiths rings in the start of Sleaford St George's Market.

Sue Williams and Ann McGirr of United Together.

In a jam - Yvonne Brammer of Homemade Sweetness, Ruskington.

Sam Markham with her Usborne Books at Home stall.

The Winchelsea School choir performs for visitors to the market.

Jenny Smith and Sandra Laking of Jenny Smith Sewing.