A festival honouring the past and present is set to be held in a village near Sleaford.

The Folkingham Festival Past and Present will take place at St Andrew’s Church, in Folkingham, on Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24.

From 11am to 4pm, attractions will include needlework and craft displays, 100 years of military aircraft, local First World War heroes, information on Folkingham Castle and The Greyhound, and a local interest display. Refreshments will be available.