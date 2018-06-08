Village fete for more new play equipment at Swaton

Villagers in Swaton will be holding a summer fete on the community’s play area to raise funds for more equipment.

The event on Sunday, June 10, is from 2-5pm and will be a traditional afternoon of fun and games.

These will include pony rides, coconut shy, welly wanging, skittles, ball in the bucket, stand the bottle, tin can alley, face painting, water into wine stall, bric-a-brac, cakes, tea and refreshments.

There have been donations and sponsorship from Jewson, Sainsbury’s Tesco and the Co-op, as well as people baking cakes and donating prizes and bottles for the stalls.

The money raised will buy more play equipment.

The area has just benefitted from a clean-up by staff and members of Lincolnshire Co-operative volunteering to do a day’s gardening, weeding and tidying today (Friday) as part of their volunteering activities fortnight.