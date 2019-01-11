Police appeal after two off road motorcycle stolen

Police are appealing for information after two off road motorcycles were stolen from an address in Dorrington yesterday (Thursday).

Police are appealing for information after a theft in Dorrington believed to have occurred in the early hours of January 10 at a property on Main Street.

The missing KTM 125. EMN-191101-120100001

It is thought the thieves struck between midnight and 6am taking the two off road motorbikes.

Jodie Painter posted yesterday on Ruskington’s Facebook page that the two bikes were stolen from their garage at around 2am.

They are described as a KTM 450 which is mainly orange and a KTM 125 which is white and has a registration number YC53 MFT.

She added: “The bikes were ridden away so the thieves are probably local. These took a lot of hard work and graft to buy so please share this post and don’t let the thieving scum get away with it. Make them too hot to handle.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 with incident reference 48 of January 10.

A reward is being offered for information leading to their return.

Alternatively, contact police via email: force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject box, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the website Crimestoppers-uk.org

This comes after an electric welder was stolen from a farm workshop at Metheringham Fen at aruond 1pm yesterday.

